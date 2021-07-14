KITCHENER -- Residents got a chance to go on the record Tuesday night about a proposal for a large gravel pit in Woolwich Township.

There was a long list of speakers at the council meeting, with some expressing concerns the proposed pit would come at the expense of prime farmland.

The meeting began at 5 p.m. with more than two dozen delegates eager to share their thoughts.

According to a report from township staff, the proposed gravel pit on Forester Road near Maryhill checks all the right boxes with no unacceptable impacts. They have been urging council to approve it.

Capital Paving, the company behind the proposal, says they've revised the plan over the years to appease community concerns, including adding noise audits and multiple reviews.

The company also insists that extraction at the pit will remain above the water table.

“Capitals application has gone through its due process. We have provided all the information required and asked for,” said George Lourenco of Capital Paving. “We’ve satisfied all the agencies concerns as well as all the independent expert peer reviewers hired by both the region and the township and it’s now been over two years since the application was first made with plenty of time for consultation.”

The Guelph-based construction company plans to use 230 acres of land for the gravel pit that would be in operation for 10 to 15 years to collect material to help supply nearby construction projects.

The proposed site is located next to Merry-Hill Golf Course and staff there worry about the impact on their business.

“Loss of business income, loss of a beautiful tree inventory, noise disruption, dust disruption, visual disruption, vibration disruption, possible impacts in a water supply, potential to lose our right to build a residence on the property. The list goes on and on,” said Brandon Peister of Merry-Hill Golf Club.

Residents living nearby raised concerns about the impact on the environment and traffic. A local relator says the gravel pit could devalue properties in the area and more than 20 delegates urged council not to approve the project.

“This gravel pit will, one way or the other, will be your legacy. We urge you to stand up for your residents,” said Erin Finlay.

Council ultimately decided to delay a decision in order to gather more information about things like recycling on the site and the existing water table.

The gravel pit discussion is on pause until council’s meeting on August 10.