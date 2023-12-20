KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Woman struck by vehicle on busy Kitchener street, third pedestrian crash this month

    Waterloo regional police at the scene of a serious crash involving a pedestrian on Fairway Road South in Kitchener. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Waterloo regional police at the scene of a serious crash involving a pedestrian on Fairway Road South in Kitchener. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

    There have been three pedestrian-involved crashes on or near Fairway Road South in Kitchener this month.

    The latest happened Wednesday evening near the Manitou Drive intersection.

    Waterloo regional police say a female has serious injuries and was transported to a hospital outside the region.

    No further details have been shared at this time.

    MORE COLLISIONS

    A female pedestrian was also struck near the Manitou Drive intersection on Dec. 6.

    Police said she was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    On Dec. 3, a 36-year-old Cambridge man and his young child were crossing Fairway Road South at Wilson Avenue when they were hit by an SUV.

    Both had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

