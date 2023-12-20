Woman struck by vehicle on busy Kitchener street, third pedestrian crash this month

There have been three pedestrian-involved crashes on or near Fairway Road South in Kitchener this month.

The latest happened Wednesday evening near the Manitou Drive intersection.

Waterloo regional police say a female has serious injuries and was transported to a hospital outside the region.

No further details have been shared at this time.

MORE COLLISIONS

A female pedestrian was also struck near the Manitou Drive intersection on Dec. 6.

Police said she was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Dec. 3, a 36-year-old Cambridge man and his young child were crossing Fairway Road South at Wilson Avenue when they were hit by an SUV.

Both had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.