Pedestrian struck on busy Kitchener street
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday in the south-end of Kitchener.
First responders were called to Manitou Drive, near Fairway Road South, around 5:20 p.m.
Waterloo regional police said a female was taken to a hospital outside the region, but did not say how badly she was hurt.
Debris could be seen strewn across the road.
Manitou Drive was closed for several hours while police were on scene.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No fifth-ballot winner as Assembly of First Nations seeks its next national chief
First Nations leaders were growing impatient late Wednesday as voting for the new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations went long into the night, with neither front-runner reaching the 60 per cent victory threshold.
Sask. Second World War veteran honoured with France's highest order of distinction
Jim Spenst, 97, is the most recent Canadian to officially receive France's highest order of distinction: the insignia of Knight of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour.
Las Vegas shooting suspect was a professor who recently applied for a job at UNLV, AP source says
The man suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding another at a Las Vegas university Wednesday was a professor who unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press.
PM pans Poilievre for 'pulling stunts' by threatening to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
One of the dwarf planets in our solar system is 'squishy' like 'soft cheese,' researchers say
A new study investigating the properties of one of the dwarf planets in our solar system has found that it might have a 'squishy' composition, closer to a 'soft cheese' than a hard ball of rock.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
333 Afghan nationals arrive in Winnipeg, will live in various Canadian communities
Hundreds of Afghan nationals were brought to Canada on a charter flight and will go on to live in several Canadian communities, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller said Wednesday.
London
-
Guilty verdict returned for man charged with dangerous driving causing death
Sarah Jones was well-known in the city as the managing editor of Business London Magazine and described as big-hearted, with a smile that would light up a room.
-
Light snowfall Thursday ahead of wet weekend
Light snowfall is expected across the region Thursday morning, settling in the afternoon with cloudy skies expected for the remainder of the day and a high of plus 4C.
-
Council ordered planning and building staff back to the office to expedite housing approvals — but has it backfired?
City Hall has become desperate to fill vacant jobs in a pair of departments critical to addressing London’s persistent housing crisis.
Windsor
-
After years of pandemic jabs, are people getting their COVID-19 and flu shots this winter?
Although there is some "hesitancy" among individuals to receive a COVID-19 or flu shot this winter, the associate owner of a Shoppers Drug Location in Windsor says he is pleased with the number of people coming in to get vaccinated.
-
City axes agreement for massive downtown housing, commercial development at former Grace hospital site
A major development planned for the former Grace Hospital site in downtown Windsor has been cancelled by city council.
-
Police say a false wall in Windsor home concealed 'large quantity of drugs'
One person is facing charges after police seized $37,350 worth of cocaine and fentanyl linked to a suspected drug trafficking operation in Windsor.
Barrie
-
Minors believed to be involved in botched jewelry store robbery in Barrie
Police are looking into a possible link between a Collingwood jewelry store robbery and an attempted robbery in Barrie that both took place on Monday afternoon.
-
Boots and Hearts 2024 star-studded lineup revealed
Dust off your spurs, polish those buckles, and grab your cowboy hats because the 2024 Boots and Hearts Music Festival lineup is here.
-
OPP expands its appeal for leads in 15-month-old homicide case of Alliston woman
Ontario Provincial Police released a video on social media appealing to the Turkish community for help solving the murder of a 38-year-old woman was fatally shot in her Alliston driveway 15 months ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Information of hundreds of drivers trafficked in auto-theft ring involving ServiceOntario employees: police
Toronto police say the information of hundreds of drivers in the province was trafficked to suspects allegedly running an auto-theft ring involving employees at ServiceOntario.
-
Science North struggling with $10M in cost overruns, poor planning, auditor says
Poor planning and project management led to a $10 million increase in Science North’s Go Deeper project, Ontario’s acting auditor general says.
-
Ontario woman says she's shocked and angry after losing $80,000 in roofing scam
An Ontario woman said she was shocked and angry after handing over $80,000 to a roofing company that claimed she had problems with her roof that didn't exist.
Ottawa
-
Two arrested as Ottawa police seize 40 kg of cocaine, 4 kg of crack in major drug bust
Ottawa police say two people have been arrested after a seizure of more than 40 kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of crack cocaine in the nation's capital.
-
Ottawa records longest consecutive snowfall on record
It hasn't stopped snowing in Ottawa for over two days, setting a new record
-
No love for agave: LCBO finds Ottawa only Ontario region not jumping on tequila trend
A new report by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has found Ottawa is the only region in the province where tequila has not cracked the top spot for alcohol sales growth this year.
Toronto
-
Information of hundreds of drivers trafficked in auto-theft ring involving ServiceOntario employees: police
Toronto police say the information of hundreds of drivers in the province was trafficked to suspects allegedly running an auto-theft ring involving employees at ServiceOntario.
-
Off-duty cop stabbed trying to prevent theft at Scarborough Best Buy, police say; video of suspects released
Toronto police have released video of four suspects wanted in connection with the stabbing of an off-duty officer who tried to stop them during a theft at an electronics store in Scarborough Wednesday morning.
-
42-year-old man dies after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427
A 42-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Vaughan.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Public sector negotiations: Common Front rejects Quebec's latest offer
Quebec's Common Front of public sector unions has rejected the government's latest offer. The strike planned for Dec. 8 to 14 will go on as planned.
-
Bar in Montreal's Village evacuated after threats made during 911 call
A bar in Montreal's Village needed to be evacuated after someone made threats during a 911 call.
-
Father of slain Granby girl granted conditional day release to halfway house
The father of the Granby girl who died tragically in April 2019 has been granted conditional day parole and will be transferred to a halfway house as soon as a place becomes available.
Atlantic
-
Public Safety Minister terminates state of emergency order in St. Stephen
Minister Kris Austin says the concerns expressed by St. Stephen, N.B., are serious, but do not garner the local state of emergency act.
-
Prince Edward Island predicts a $98.6 million deficit in 2023-2024
The Prince Edward Island government released a fiscal and economic update Wednesday, projecting a larger deficit than expected in the 2023 operating budget.
-
Myles Goodwyn's family issues statement following his death
The family of late April Wine lead singer Myles Goodwyn has issued a statement following his death over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating death of infant
Winnipeg Police are investigating the death of an infant Monday night.
-
Mayor warns of 'difficulties ahead' as next multi-year budget is worked on
Winnipeggers are being told to expect tough decisions ahead as the city works on preparing the next multi-year balanced budget.
-
Meat becoming sought-after holiday gift amid inflation
Some businesses in Manitoba are seeing a rise in meat packages being given as gifts during the holiday season.
Calgary
-
Toddler in 'potentially life-threatening' condition following N.E. Calgary crash
A toddler was seriously injured during a collision in northeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon. Two pedestrians, the child and an adult, were taken to hospital following the crash at the intersection of Whitehorn Drive and 36 Street N.E. Police believe a bus and the car collided and subsequently hit the child and adult.
-
City has plan of action as Calgary awaits Wednesday night, Thursday morning snowfall
Call it the calm before the storm.
-
Calgary teens buddy up with police officers at annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event
Students from nine different Calgary schools went on a shopping spree at Marlborough Mall on Wednesday as part of the Calgary Police Service's 17th annual Shop with a Cop event.
Edmonton
-
Safety concerns aired in wake of Kingsway Mall shooting, lockdown
Shoppers outside the latest Edmonton mall to see gun-related violence and a lockdown say they're worried about public safety following recent incidents at local shopping destinations.
-
More than 500 violent crimes reported inside Edmonton transit centres this year: police data
There have been more than 500 reported cases of violence at transit centres and LRT stations in the Alberta capital so far this year, police data shows, and it may be about a year before more police are dispatched to help.
-
Alberta government rejects amendments to Canada Pension Plan exit legislation
Premier Danielle Smith's government has rejected a proposal that would have compelled it to respect the results of a referendum on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan.
Vancouver
-
Surrey Police Service chief on transition delays, body-worn cameras, 'cordial' relationship with mayor
If all goes according to plan, by 2026, the only police officers on the streets of B.C.’s fastest-growing city will be members of the Surrey Police Service.
-
Voters deserve referendum on abolishing Vancouver Park Board, critics say
Critics are slamming Mayor Ken Sim's surprise push to abolish the Vancouver Park Board as haphazard and undemocratic, arguing voters deserve to decide the fate of the elected body in a referendum.
-
Victoria woman with broken, cracked teeth pleads for better dental care for seniors
A Vancouver Island woman is speaking out about the state of dental care and coverage for seniors as she struggles with broken, cracked teeth and oral infections.