    • Pedestrian struck on busy Kitchener street

    A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Manitou Drive near Fairway Road on Dec. 6, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Manitou Drive near Fairway Road on Dec. 6, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

    A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday in the south-end of Kitchener.

    First responders were called to Manitou Drive, near Fairway Road South, around 5:20 p.m.

    Waterloo regional police said a female was taken to a hospital outside the region, but did not say how badly she was hurt.

    Debris could be seen strewn across the road.

    Manitou Drive was closed for several hours while police were on scene.

    Drivers were asked to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing.

