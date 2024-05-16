Cambridge FunGuyz location raided again, 19-year-old charged

Waterloo regional police have laid another drug-related charge after raiding a psilocybin seller in Cambridge again.

FunGuyz, the magic mushroom dispensary on King Street East in Preston, has been searched by police multiple times since November.

Police seized a variety of illegal magic mushroom products and charging people with offences against the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

This time was no different.

Police said they seized "a large quantity of psilocybin" and Canadian currency on Thursday.

A 19-year-old from Cambridge was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The production, sale, and possession of magic mushrooms is still illegal in Canada.

The FunGuyz location in Cambridge no longer bears the bright purple and blue signage that was prominently on display just weeks ago. Instead, the location is now a nondescript building void of any FunGuyz logos.

Left: FunGuyz magic mushroom shop in Cambridge, Ont. on Nov. 19, 2023. Right: FunGuyz magic mushroom shop in Cambridge, Ont. on May 16, 2024. (Dan Lacuckner & Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)