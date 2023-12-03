KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Pedestrian and young child struck while crossing a Kitchener street

    The intersection of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue in Kitchener seen on Dec. 3. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener) The intersection of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue in Kitchener seen on Dec. 3. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

    A Cambridge man and a young child were taken to hospital Saturday afternoon after being struck by an SUV while crossing a Kitchener street.

    Waterloo regional police responded to the area of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue around 4:10 p.m. for reports of the collision.

    Police say the 36-year-old man from Cambridge was crossing Fairway Road South with a young child, when they were struck by the driver of a northbound SUV.

    The man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say the child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver of the SUV, a 38-year-old Kitchener woman, didn’t report any injuries.

    The roads were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

    The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-camera footage is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

