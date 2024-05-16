KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Brantford teen missing for three days

    Brantford Police Service provided photo of missing 15-year-old Ehren. (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service) Brantford Police Service provided photo of missing 15-year-old Ehren. (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service)
    Brantford police are looking for a teenager who was last seen on May 13 at 4 p.m.

    Police say 15-year-old Ehren was last spotted in the Sheridan and Rawdon area.

    Ehren was wearing all black clothes with ‘420’ written on the back of the sweater.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

