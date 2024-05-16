Cambridge road reopens after dozer crash
A flatbed truck, carrying a bulldozer, hit a Cambridge bridge on Thursday.
Waterloo regional police said it happened 10:50 a.m. on Waterloo Street North at Samuelson Street.
The dozer could be seen a short distance away from the CP bridge with damage to its roof and windshield.
Crash at Water Street North and Samuelson Street in Cambridge on May 16, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
The road was closed to traffic for several hours while repairs were made but has since reopened.
Police said no one was hurt in the crash.
