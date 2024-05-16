Cambridge road reopens after dozer crash

KITCHENER
    Crash at Water Street North and Samuelson Street in Cambridge on May 16, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Crash at Water Street North and Samuelson Street in Cambridge on May 16, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
    A flatbed truck, carrying a bulldozer, hit a Cambridge bridge on Thursday.

    Waterloo regional police said it happened 10:50 a.m. on Waterloo Street North at Samuelson Street.

    The dozer could be seen a short distance away from the CP bridge with damage to its roof and windshield.

    The road was closed to traffic for several hours while repairs were made but has since reopened.

    Police said no one was hurt in the crash.

