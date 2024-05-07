OPP release new information in alleged sexual assault at Fergus business
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are releasing new information as part of a sexual assault investigation in Fergus.
Investigators said it happened around 5:45 p.m. on April 30 at a store on St. David Street.
They said they have now determined the suspect, a 50-60 year old white man, was driving a dark coloured sedan similar to a Volkswagen Jetta or Passat.
The suspect is described as tall, heavy set, and was wearing a dark coloured baseball cap, sunglasses, blue spandex shorts, white sneakers, and a dark coloured hoodie.
Police are also now looking into a similar incident that happened at a business on Wellington Road 18 in West Garafraxa on July 27, 2023.
Police were told a man wearing red spandex shorts approached a female employee and began talking to her. He reportedly told her he had lost weight and wanted to show off his physique. Investigators were told he mentioned owning blue and black spandex shorts as well, and referred to having a conversation about his physique with another woman earlier that day at a different local business.
The suspect was described as 40-50 years old and wore red spandex shorts, a ball cap, a dark coloured windbreaker, and drove a grey sedan. The vehicle was possibly a Jetta or Passat.
Police urge anyone with more information to come forward.
