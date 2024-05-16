KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Puppies found abandoned in box by Hwy. 401 ramp

    Puppies found abandoned near Hwy. 401 are now in the care of the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth. (Source: HSKWSP) Puppies found abandoned near Hwy. 401 are now in the care of the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth. (Source: HSKWSP)
    Share

    The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.

    The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth got the call about the abandoned puppies near the Homer Watson Boulevard ramp late Saturday night.

    A Good Samaritan took the animals home before calling the humane society.

    "All puppies are healthy and are being cared for," said Victoria Baby, CEO of the HSKWSP in a news release. "They're between the ages of six and eight weeks."

    The humane society estimates that medical and care costs for the puppies could reach up to $8,200 before they're ready for adoption. This includes spaying and neutering, vaccinations, microchips, and deworming.

    Those looking to donate or adopt can visit the humane society's website.

