Puppies found abandoned in box by Hwy. 401 ramp

The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth got the call about the abandoned puppies near the Homer Watson Boulevard ramp late Saturday night.

A Good Samaritan took the animals home before calling the humane society.

"All puppies are healthy and are being cared for," said Victoria Baby, CEO of the HSKWSP in a news release. "They're between the ages of six and eight weeks."

The humane society estimates that medical and care costs for the puppies could reach up to $8,200 before they're ready for adoption. This includes spaying and neutering, vaccinations, microchips, and deworming.

Those looking to donate or adopt can visit the humane society's website.