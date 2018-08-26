

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police are looking to speak to a woman in connection to an incident on June 20.

It happened at the Guelph Central Station.

Around 7:00 p.m., it’s alleged that a man was at the train station when he was assaulted by an unknown female.

No weapons were involved, and the victim did not suffer any injuries.

She was described as being in her 20s and with a darker skin tone, average build with black or brown hair.

She was wearing a dress with an orange scarf and carrying several bags.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.