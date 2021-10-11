Woman critically injured after tractor collision with horse and buggy near Kincardine

Kincardine -

One woman was air lifted to hospital with critical injuries after a crash involving a tractor and a horse and buggy near Kincardine on Monday.

Ornge air ambulance said two helicopters responded to the scene. The first landed around 11:05 a.m., the second was expected to arrive around 11:50 a.m., but later called off.

Responders said a second occupant was involved in the crash but there are no details on their status.

No other information has been given at this time.