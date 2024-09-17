KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Woman charged with attempted murder after injured child found at Woolwich Township home

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service sign. (CTV Kitchener) The Waterloo Regional Police Service sign. (CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A Woolwich Township woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service says they responded to a request for a wellness check at a home in St. Jacobs at around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

    When officers arrived at the residence, they found a boy with serious life-threatening injuries.

    According to police, the child was taken to an out-of-region hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services.

    “A 39-year-old female was located and arrested for attempted murder. She was transported to an out-of-region hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a media release.

    Police believe the suspect and victim are known to each other.

    The woman is being held in police custody for a bail hearing.

    The investigation remains ongoing by Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Major Crime Unit.

    Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at 519-570-9777, ext. 8191.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why it's 'very hard' to find work in Canada

    Vacancies have steadily fallen since the glut of nearly one million open posts in 2022. At the time, one in three businesses had trouble hiring staff due to a labour shortage. Since then, vacancies have dropped.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News