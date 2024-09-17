Woman charged with attempted murder after injured child found at Woolwich Township home

A Woolwich Township woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says they responded to a request for a wellness check at a home in St. Jacobs at around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found a boy with serious life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the child was taken to an out-of-region hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services.

“A 39-year-old female was located and arrested for attempted murder. She was transported to an out-of-region hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a media release.

Police believe the suspect and victim are known to each other.

The woman is being held in police custody for a bail hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing by Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Major Crime Unit.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at 519-570-9777, ext. 8191.