STRATFORD -- A Stratford woman was arrested and charged on Monday, following a stabbing that sent a man to hospital.

In a press release, the Stratford Police Service says 34-year-old Charlotte Haldane was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Officials say the assault happened on April 21 at a hotel in the east end of Stratford, where Haldane allegedly stabbed a 52-year-old man during an altercation.

The man reported the incident shortly after 4:00 a.m. on April 22 and was then taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Afterwards, police say their investigation led them to locate and arrest Haldane.

She was held in custody to attend a bail hearing at a later date.

The charges against her have not been proven in court.