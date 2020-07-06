KITCHENER -- A woman was allegedly sprayed with a noxious substance after she and her male companion were approached by a group of males in Guelph.

Police there say the incident happened on Friday night on Carden Street.

Officers were patrolling downtown when they found the victim.

According to a news release, an altercation happened between the group and the couple when the woman was allegedly sprayed. Police believe the substance was bear spray.

It's not clear what caused the altercation. The group of males then fled the area.

The victim was taken to hospital, treated and released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.