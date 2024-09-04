Woman airlifted to hospital following 4-vehicle collision in North Dumfries

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate a serious multi-vehicle collision in the Township of North Dumfries.

On Tuesday, emergency services responded to reports of a collision involving four vehicles, including a transport truck, on Cedar Creek Road east of Edworthy Side Road around 12:45 p.m.

One of the drivers, a 62-year-old woman from Cambridge, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Cedar Creek Road was closed between Edworthy Side Road and Grand Ridge Drive for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing.