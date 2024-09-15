Three people charged after multiple thefts in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police have charged three people after a series of thefts in Kitchener.

The first incident happened on Tuesday. Officers were called to a home in the Frederick Street area and discovered a trio of unknown suspects went into a parking garage and took an electric bike. The suspects had already left before police arrived.

The next day, police said one of the suspects went to a Belmont Avenue apartment building and stole from parked vehicles. They believe the suspect arrived at the apartment building in a stolen vehicle.

On Friday, officers identified the suspects and searched a Kitchener home. They said they found stolen property including a stolen vehicle.

A 35-year-old Kitchener man was charged with break and enter to commit an indictable offence, possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of breaching a probation order and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Police later arrested a 28-year-old Kitchener woman and a 46-year-old Kitchener man and charged them with break and enter to commit an indictable offence.