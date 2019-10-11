

CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Get out your dirndls and lederhosen - Oktoberfest 2019 is officially underway!

The first keg of the Bavarian festival was tapped on Friday in downtown Kitchener.

This year the Opening Ceremony was moved from City Hall to the corner of King and Frederick Streets.

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic held the spigot as Tim Beckett, the President of Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest, wielded the hammer.

Over the next nine days dozens of Bavarian-themed parties and events will be held across Waterloo Region.

Details can be found on the website for Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest.

One of the most anticipated event is the Thanksgiving Day parade which will be broadcast on CTV Kitchener starting at noon Monday.