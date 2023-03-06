Wheel comes off, hits commercial vehicle on Hwy. 403: Brant County OPP

A transport truck ended up in the Highway 403 centre median Monday morning after a loose wheel flew off another vehicle and hit it.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Conrad Vitalis said officers were called to the crash between Maple Avenue and Bishopgate Road around 8 a.m.

Police are still looking for the vehicle that lost its wheel.

"It’s entirely possible that the wheel came off the trailer of a large tractor trailer and that driver is not aware of it yet," Vitalis said. "Hopefully they figure that out soon because obviously that vehicle’s not safe at this point."

No injuries were reported.

Police said the wheel flew off a vehicle travelling eastbound, striking a truck travelling westbound.

“That driver thankfully, [with] good training, driving skills, kept it upright in the ditch, but did enter the centre median ditch where it had to be towed out,” Vitalis said.

Police had to shutdown some eastbound lanes while the truck was towed out. It was left with some damage to its front and one of its tires.

Brant County OPP are asking anyone who may have seen the wheel fly off on the highway to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.