Police recover stolen Pokemon cards, comic books, other collectibles worth $400,000
Halton regional police have seized nearly half a million dollars worth of collectible items from a home and storage unit in Hamilton, Ont.
Police believe the items were stolen during a series of break and enters at stores in Brantford, London, Oakville, Burlington, York, and Niagara.
Two people – one for Stoney Creek, the other from Hamilton – have been charged.
The stolen items include high-value sports cards, Pokémon cards, comic books and figurines.
Police said they’re working to return the collectibles to their rightful owners.
'It's beyond tragic': Family mourns B.C.'s Kiara Agnew, 23, after suspected murder in Mexico
The family of a B.C. woman who was found dead in Mexico on Friday is desperate to get her body home.
RCMP investigating leaks alleging foreign election interference
The RCMP says it has launched an investigation into violations of national security information law in connection to media leaks of Chinese foreign interference allegations.
Canadian twins celebrate with world record on their first birthday
Defying the odds since birth, Canadian twins Adiah Laelynn and Adrial Luka Nadarajah celebrated their first birthday after being named the world's most premature twins.
What is 'Bare Minimum Monday'? Understanding the work culture TikTok trend
In recent years, new workplace terminology has emerged that aims to label various approaches to work-life balance and work culture. The latest addition to the lexicon – 'Bare Minimum Monday' -- is gaining traction on TikTok.
Real estate broker weighs in on class-action lawsuit against Realtor commissions
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that some of Canada’s largest brokerages and real-estate associations are engaged in price-fixing to inflate Realtor commissions.
Bruce Willis' wife begs paparazzi not to yell at him in the street
Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has called on paparazzi to keep their distance and stop yelling at the "Die Hard" star when they see him in public.
Three Conservative MPs who met with far-right German politician will stay in caucus
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Monday he has no plans to remove from his caucus three members of Parliament who recently met with a German politician from a far-right party.
Ottawa mother, man charged in 2021 death of infant boy
An Ottawa mother and a man have been charged in the death of a seven-week-old infant a year and a half ago.
Dozens, including 1 Canadian, face terrorism charges in Atlanta police protest
More than 20 people, including one person from Canada, faced U.S. domestic terrorism charges Monday after dozens of young men in black masks attacked the site of a police training centre under construction in a wooded area outside Atlanta where one protester was killed in January.
Woman charged with impaired driving and assaulting a London police officer
A St. Mary’s woman is facing charges of impaired driving and assaulting a police officer after an incident in the south end of London, Ont. over the weekend.
49-year-old London man charged after crashing through guardrail
A London, Ont. man has been charged after he allegedly crashed into a guardrail in Goderich late last week, according to OPP.
'Rising stock': London, Ont. twins Chase and Sydney Brown impress scouts at NFL draft combine
London's Chase and Sydney Brown recently turned heads at the NFL scouting combine. 'They knocked it out of the park,' said Dave Naylor, TSN’s football reporter who was covering the event in Indianapolis.
Active police investigation underway near E.C. Row Expressway
Windsor police are conducting an investigation along E.C. Row Expressway.
Things to do in Windsor-Essex for March Break 2023
There are plenty of things to do in Windsor-Essex over March Break 2023.
Windsor woman identified and charged in Essex County grandparent scam
Essex County OPP say a 25-year-old Windsor woman was identified and charged after a grandparent scam investigation.
Snow plow operator among 7 drivers facing DUIs over 2 days in Simcoe County
Provincial police charged seven drivers on north Simcoe roads over the weekend for impaired-related offences, including a snow plow operator in Springwater Township.
Barrie's Bryne Drive South extension to connect north and south ends of the city
Plans to relieve congestion in Barrie's south end are driving forward, with work on the first phase of the Bryne Drive South extension.
OPP seeks public's help finding missing man from Tiny Township
Provincial police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man last seen on Friday at his Tiny Township residence.
Sudbury SNOLAB makes scientific breakthrough in detecting nuclear power
A surprise result during an experiment at SNOLAB in Sudbury revealed a scientific breakthrough in the astroparticle physics field.
Police say impaired suspect from Sudbury stole vehicle, got stuck on snowmobile trail
A 34-year-old suspect from Sudbury has been charged after someone stole a vehicle in Markstay-Warren and went for a joyride.
Police investigating after woman shows up at Ottawa hospital with gunshot wound
Ottawa police are investigating after a woman turned up in hospital with a gunshot wound this weekend.
Malls could turn empty Nordstrom stores into residential units, says one expert
A retail expert says Canadian mall operators looking to fill spaces left behind after Nordstrom Inc. stores depart this year could cash in on the country's strong demand for residential housing.
'Why isn't the city doing this?' Volunteers shovel snow from 30 streetcar stops in Toronto
Volunteers ventured to 30 streetcar stops clearing mountains of snow that were blocking access to public transit in downtown Toronto over the weekend.
Students at Brampton elementary school being kept inside amid reports of coyote roaming school grounds
Students at a Brampton elementary school are being kept inside for the remainder of the week amid concerns about a coyote or multiple coyotes that have been seen roaming the property.
Toronto continues call for provincial, federal funding to address COVID-19 'hangover'
In advance of their upcoming budgets, Toronto is calling on the provincial and federal governments to ensure the fiscal needs of Canada’s largest city are taken care of.
Anti-racism group says Montreal police withheld findings of racial profiling report
The Montreal police force is facing criticism from a local human rights group accusing the force of withholding the findings of a report on racial profiling by officers.
Teen hospitalized, another arrested after stabbing in Longueuil schoolyard
A teenager is in hospital and another teen is under arrest after a stabbing at a schoolyard in Longueuil. Police say the victim is believed to be a 15-year-old boy.
Crown to seek 17-year sentence for Quebec man convicted in kidnapping of U.S. couple
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Quebec man found guilty in the 2020 kidnapping of a couple from Upstate New York.
Protesters call for investigation after Palestinian students told to take off traditional scarves at Halifax school
About 50 people rallied outside the Nova Scotia education minister’s office Monday after students of Palestinian descent were allegedly told to take off cultural garments during a multicultural day at a school in Halifax last week.
Prince Edward Island premier expected to call election Monday
All signs are pointing to a spring election on Prince Edward Island after the province's Progressive Conservative party issued a release Monday afternoon promising a "major announcement" by Premier Dennis King, signalling an election call.
Nova Scotia silver winning women's hockey team returns home from Canada Games
Players from Nova Scotia’s Canada Winter Games women’s hockey team arrived back in their home province one day after achieving a history making accomplishment.
15-year-old dead, another in hospital after shooting in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old male was killed in a shooting on Amherst Street in St. James early Monday morning.
Three hospitalized, home significantly damaged following 'chaotic' party at rental home: Manitoba RCMP
Headingley RCMP is investigating after a "chaotic" party broke out near the end of February at a rental home that resulted in three people going to hospital and the house receiving thousands of dollars in damage.
Owner of Winnipeg Jets considers buying Portage Place
The ownership group of the Winnipeg Jets may soon become the new owners of Portage Place mall in downtown Winnipeg, with plans to redevelop the area.
Fire breaks out at Castleridge home following weapon complaint
Calgary Fire Department crews were called to a residence on Castleridge Way N.E. at around 3:30 a.m., a short time after police were notified of a weapons complaint at the home.
Search underway for Calgary woman last seen in Forest Heights
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as investigators attempt to locate a missing woman.
Alberta commits $92M to expand mental health services for children
New inpatient sites, more spaces in day programs and a rollout of "mental health classrooms" across the province are all part of a $92 million plan to improve treatment for kids in Alberta.
3 hospitalized, more than a dozen rescued in 111 Avenue apartment fire
About 15 people needed help from firefighters to get out of their apartment building when fire broke out Monday morning.
Boy, 11, fled luring attempt in northern Alberta: RCMP
An 11-year-old boy told police a person tried to lure him into their vehicle in northern Alberta on Sunday.
Section of Vancouver living room with 'curtain acting as a door' advertised for $950/month
A portion of the living room of a downtown Vancouver condo with "a curtain acting as a door" is being advertised for $950 per month on Craigslist.
B.C. to introduce legislation to combat online sharing of intimate images without consent
New legislation is expected to be introduced in British Columbia Monday aimed at preventing the online sharing of intimate images without permission.
'It's beyond tragic': Family mourns B.C.'s Kiara Agnew, 23, after suspected murder in Mexico
The family of a B.C. woman who was found dead in Mexico on Friday is desperate to get her body home.