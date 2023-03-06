Police recover stolen Pokemon cards, comic books, other collectibles worth $400,000

Stolen collectible items recovered by police. (Submitted/Halton Regional Police Service) Stolen collectible items recovered by police. (Submitted/Halton Regional Police Service)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver