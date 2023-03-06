Police recover stolen Pokemon cards, comic books, other collectibles worth $400,000

Halton regional police have seized nearly half a million dollars worth of collectible items from a home and storage unit in Hamilton, Ont.

Police believe the items were stolen during a series of break and enters at stores in Brantford, London, Oakville, Burlington, York, and Niagara.

Two people – one for Stoney Creek, the other from Hamilton – have been charged.

The stolen items include high-value sports cards, Pokémon cards, comic books and figurines.

Police said they’re working to return the collectibles to their rightful owners.