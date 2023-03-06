Youths arrested after demanding victim 'take off their clothing' at knifepoint: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested two youths they say demanded someone take off their clothes at knifepoint.

According to a news release, a youth reported around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday that they were approached by four males and assaulted at Fairview Mall in Kitchener.

Police say one of the males took out a knife and demanded the victim take off their clothing.

They add that the victim was able to get away after being chased by the suspects.

A youth have been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, robbery, and forcible confinement, while another youth faces the same charges plus possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.