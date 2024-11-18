Reaction to province's bill to ban CTS sites near schools and daycares
A bill was tabled Monday to shutdown 10 supervised consumption sites, including the ones in Kitchener and Guelph, that the province says are too close to local schools and daycares.
Municipalities previously had to apply directly to the federal government if they wanted to build a CTS.
But under the new bill, they’ll have to go to the province first and ask for an exemption.
With a Progressive Conservative government, however, it’s unlikely to be approved.
“I want to be very clear, there will be no further safe injection sites in the province of Ontario under our government,” Health Minister Sylvia Jones stated.
Ontario has already announced its plan to switch to an abstinence-based model. The “homelessness and addiction recovery treatment” hubs, or HART hubs, are expected to be operational by March, when the 10 CTS sites flagged by the province will be shuttered.
Reaction in Waterloo Region
Sanguen Health Centre operates the Kitchener Consumption and Treatment Services Site.
Julie Kalbfleisch, its director of communications and fundraising, said more than 1,000 overdoses have been reversed or managed since opening the site opened in 2019.
“We are highly regulated, we take real care in collecting data that we present on our dashboard, and it shows in plain numbers that we are having an impact,” she told CTV News Monday.
Now that the government’s bill has been tabled, Sanguen Health Centre has questions about what will happen to the people using their services if they have to close their doors.
“If it should pass, then we're looking at a situation where we believe there will be an increase in public drug use, increase in public overdoses, people using bathrooms and other locations to consume their drugs and then the public will have more exposure than they do right now to these types of situations,” Kalbfleisch explained, noting the public will also likely see more discarded needles around the community.
As March approaches, she added, “some of our focus will shift towards preparing the community for what is to come.” That could include more Naloxone training, outreach and public education, so people can help if they encounter someone overdosing.
“The hope is that we'll be able to prevent senseless deaths. But we know, because we were just here that long ago when we didn't have a CTS, that that's going to be very difficult to do.”
Drug strategy specialist Michael Parkinson, who also volunteers with the non-partisan Waterloo Region Drug Action Team, said shutting down CTS sites won’t improve health or safety in the community, but instead do the opposite.
“We should be terrified,” he stated. “Unequivocally, people are going to die, communities are going to become less safe, and that is the wrong direction.”
Parkinson said it’s distressing to see the government forge ahead with its plan to shut CTS sites, in spite of the wide range of voices speaking up against it.
While HART hubs will provide needed services, he added, harm reduction is also critical.
“The HART hubs are unequivocally no substitute for consumption and treatment service. They are very different. And we need both and we need more of them.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Forecasters issue 'bomb cyclone' warning for B.C., with 120 km/h winds predicted
An Environment Canada meteorologist says a so-called "bomb cyclone" is expected to bring powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the British Columbia coast this week.
Canada's rising youth unemployment could cost the country billions, report says
The unemployment rate for Canadians between 18 and 24 was 12.8 per cent in October, according to Statistics Canada, more than double the rate of those older than 25.
Tories call on Boissonnault to resign amid apology over Indigenous ancestry claims
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday after a weeklong break with no sign of a resolution to the House stalemate, tempers ramped back up, and renewed calls for a Liberal cabinet minister to resign — or be fired.
B.C. RCMP detachment refutes social media claims of human trafficking, kidnapping
Mounties in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region say there is "no credible evidence" to support claims circulating on social media that a human trafficking ring is operating in Squamish or that there have been kidnappings in the community.
Men from Ontario, B.C. charged in 'mistaken identity' shooting, RCMP say
Two men from Ontario and British Columbia have been charged in connection with a 2022 shooting that left an innocent victim seriously wounded.
NHL referee Mitch Dunning communicative, can move extremities following violent collision
NHL referee Mitch Dunning is fully communicative and can move all his extremities following a violent collision with Colorado defenseman Josh Manson in Monday night's game at Philadelphia.
Dave Coulier debuts shaved head with a little help from his friend John Stamos
As Dave Coulier continues to go through cancer treatment, he is getting some support from his friend John Stamos.
Some Canada-U.S. border crossing times will change in 2025. Here's what you need to know
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it will adjust the opening hours of crossing points across the country early next year.
Thief steals disabled 15-year-old dog's wheelchair
Caring for a senior pet is no walk in the park, especially when the pet can't walk at all. A Colorado woman was shocked to find her dog's wheelchair missing from the porch Tuesday morning
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.