BRUNNER, ONT. -- Fire officials are still investigating a fire that destroyed a barn near Milverton on Tuesday.

Crews returned Wednesday in an effort to determine the cause of the fire.

The Perth East Fire Department and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office began the investigation in an effort to find out what caused the fire.

"We start from scratch, we begin our investigation on the outside of the building and we work our way into the building to determine the area of origin," explains Fire Insp. James Marshall.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. Officials say that, by the time firefighters arrived, the building was engulfed.

Twenty-five firefighters and 10 trucks responded to the call, with many resources there until 10 p.m., when the fire was extinguished.

No one was in the building and no one was hurt.

Fire officials say it's considered a high-value loss, but the dollar amount is still unknown.

The investigation is expected to last at least a couple of days.