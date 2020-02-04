KITCHENER -- Crews are on the scene of a large structure fire near Milverton.

The Perth East Fire Deparment tweeted about the fire just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Ontario Provincial Police tweeted a map showing the area near the intersection of East Perth Road 130 and Perth County Road 119.

Officials on scene say there have not been any injuries and there are no animals involved.

They say that there's significant damage to the affected building.

"It was a big fire when I first arrived. there was heavy smoke, no flames through the roof but that happened shortly there after," says Fire Prevention Officer James Marshall.

"All the occupants were standing outside, they had the hydro off and the natural gas off for us."

Fire officials say that Perth Road 130 is closed until further notice while crews get the scene under control.

There's no word yet on a cause.

This is a developing story. More to come…