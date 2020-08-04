KITCHENER -- While modified city-run day camps are going ahead this summer, some parents may not want to reintroduce their kids to in-person social settings just yet.

The City of Kitchener is launching do-it-yourself summer camps so that families can enjoy some summer activities from the comfort of their own neighbourhoods.

The programs offer activities that promote physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

"We understand some families are hesitant to reintegrate their children in certain social settings this summer. So, we’re bringing the fun to you," said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a news release.

"These programs are just some of the many ways we’ve been supporting children and youth in our community throughout the pandemic. We are trying to give children a sense of normalcy during what’s been an unusual summer for them."

The city is offering three different at-home options: Rent-A-Camp-Counsellor, Camp in a Box, and Virtual Summer Camp.

Rent-A-Camp-Counsellor:

A city camp leader will run an interactive, two-hour camp for up to eight kids between the ages of four and 11

Staff members bring the supplies for a themed program to a place chosen by the parent or guardian

Available Tuesdays and Thursdays until Sept. 1

Camp in a Box:

Families can choose from four themed camp boxes to do from home – science, art, nature or a combo

Contains instructions and materials for 10 projects

Virtual summer camp: