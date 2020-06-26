CAMBRIDGE -- Summer day camps are returning to Cambridge next month, with some extra safety measures in place.

The modified camps start on July 13. Registration opens on June 30.

The camps will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional care for an hour before and after the camps is included with registration, the city said in a press release.

“We know that many families have been waiting for this announcement,” Mayor Kathryn McGarry said. “Staff have been working tirelessly to put together a program that’s fun and engaging but, first and foremost, safe."

The city will offer recreation camps, specialty arts camps and online camps all summer long. The recreation camps will focus on outdoor play this year.

Anyone registering should also expect smaller camp sizes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday online or in-person at city hall.

The city said camps will follow public health guidelines outlined by the province and the health region, including physical distancing, health screening and enhanced cleaning.

Offsite day trips and pool visits are cancelled for this year.

Any changes to the camps will be posted on the city's website.