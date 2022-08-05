Waterloo-Wellington remains under heat warning

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo-Wellington, with local temperatures expected to climb into the high twenties or low thirties.

Humidex values are expected to reach the high thirties or low forties.

The national weather agency originally said the two-day heat event was expected Saturday through Sunday, but reissued the warning for Monday.

Cooler temperatures are now expected to return on Tuesday.

Overnight lows are expected in the low twenties, bringing little relief from the heat.

Hot humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category, Environment Canada warns.

Environment Canada says young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoor are at highest risk from the heat.

Symptoms of heat illness include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

People are advised to drink plenty of water, even before feeling thirsty, and check on older friends, family and neighbours.

The Region of Waterloo opens cooling centres during heat warnings. Their locations and hours can be found here.