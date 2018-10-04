

CTV Kitchener





Accordions rung out across Waterloo Town Square on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the beginning of Oktoberfest.

This year marks the half century anniversary of the German festival.

The Waterloo keg tapping took place around 12:30 p.m., with crowds in attendance to enjoy one of 4,000 free sausages at the mayor’s luncheon.

“Last year we went through 3,000 sausages in an hour and a half,” said Mayor Dave Jaworsky.

He said that 2018 may have drawn the biggest crowd yet.

Oktoberfest officially begins on Friday with a keg tapping and opening ceremonies at Carl Zehr Square.