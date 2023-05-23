Waterloo’s first accessible playground now open

Waterloo Park seen on May 23, 2023. (CTV News/Ricardo Veneza) Waterloo Park seen on May 23, 2023. (CTV News/Ricardo Veneza)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver