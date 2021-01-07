KITCHENER -- A person from Waterloo was charged earlier this month after they allegedly stole a car from a pizza delivery driver who was dropping off a pizza.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the incident happened in Vanastra on Jan. 2 shortly after 6 p.m. That’s when the driver dropped off a pizza at a residence and returned to his vehicle, only to find that it had been stolen.

“The victim had left the unattended vehicle running while he did the drop off and that was enough of an opportunity for the thief to strike,” police said in a news release.

Officers began patrolling for the stolen car and spotted it in Clinton. Police pursued the vehicle and shortly after, the driver turned down a dead-end road and stopped. The accused then tried to take off on foot, but was arrested.

The accused, a 37-year-old Waterloo resident, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property under $5,000, flight from police and breach of court release.

They were released from custody and are due in a Goderich courtroom on Feb. 8.