CAMBRIDGE -- Waterloo regional police are investigating the death of a one-year-old infant at a residence on Byton Lane in Cambridge.

About 2 p.m. on May 4, emergency services responded to a medical incident involving a one-year-old boy, police said.

The child was located unresponsive and transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Waterloo Regional police’s Major Crime Unit is investigating along with the Coroner’s Office.

The Major Crime Unit is mandated to investigate all cases involving the death of children under five years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.