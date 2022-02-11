Waterloo regional police in Windsor assisting with border blockade

Waterloo regional police have confirmed they have officers in Windsor assisting with the blockade and protests at the Canada-U.S. border.

In a Friday statement, a WRPS representative clarified they don't release operational plans and could not disclose how many officers were there.

They did confirm, however, that they are not the only police service from outside the city helping with issues surrounding the border blockade.

"Police services across the country continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and wellness of the communities they serve, while also balancing an individual’s right to freedom of expression and protest," the statement reads in part. "We can confirm we are assisting – as are other police services across the country – to share resources, equipment and expertise to support those services that are facing significant challenges, disruptions and civil disobedience, which, in turn, have placed increased demands on their available resources."

On Friday morning, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in an effort to put an end to the “siege” in Ottawa and Windsor, as the truck convoy protests continue to disrupt traffic and prevent the transport of goods across the Canadian border.