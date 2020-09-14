KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has won a 2020 Sustainable Communities award for its ION light rail service.

The region said its submission, which was called "Growing Up: The story of ION light rail in Waterloo Region," showed how the light rail transit had a positive impact on the community.

“The Region is proud and honoured to have been selected as the recipient of this prestigious award,” Regional Chair, Karen Redman said in a news release. “ION truly has been a transformative project for our region. It has shaped the community and the positive impacts will be seen and felt for generations to come.”

The ION welcomed its first riders in July of 2019.

The award was handed out to 11 municipalities across the country by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. The awards are handed out to municipalities for outstanding efforts in asset management, brownfields, climate change, energy, neighbourhoods, transportation, waste, water and a new category for the Green Municipal Fund’s 20th anniversary.

The 11 award winners from across the country will speak at a Sustainable Communities Conference Oct. 20 to 22. The presenters will also compete for the Inspire Award, handed out for the most creative and innovative project.