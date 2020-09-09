KITCHENER -- Amazon is bringing a new delivery station to Kitchener, the city announced on Wednesday morning.

The news comes just weeks after the City of Cambridge shared that it would be getting its own delivery station.

In a news release, the City of Kitchener said the site would be opening in the fall in a repurposed, 120,000 square-foot building at 100 Shirley Ave.

The investment will reportedly create hundreds of jobs, including even more heading into the holiday season.

"We're pleased that Amazon has chosen the City of Kitchener and continues to expand in the region through the establishment of another delivery station," said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in the news release.

"As a global player in 21st century retail, Amazon's new delivery station will create both new permanent job growth as well as small business opportunities for local entrepreneurs interested in establishing delivery businesses.

Welcome to the @CityKitchener, @amazon. “We’re pleased you chose to #MakeItKitchener by expanding your investment in @WaterlooEDC, repurposing 120000 sqft at 100 Shirley Ave & creating both new permanent job growth as well as small business opportunities for local entrepreneurs. pic.twitter.com/1Q6kMdzj3S — Berry Vrbanovic (@berryonline) September 9, 2020

A delivery station is where packages are loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers as part of the final leg of Amazon's delivery process.

Kitchener's delivery station will be slightly smaller than the one announced in Cambridge, which is also slated to open later this year.

That site, at an existing industrial building on Maple Grove Road, will be about 136,000 square feet.

Amazon hasn't started hiring for the positions yet, but encourages people to sign up for job alerts.

The company also announced Wednesday that it would be opening new fulfillment centres in Hamilton and Ajax.