KITCHENER -- Massive online retailer Amazon has its sights set on Cambridge, the city announced on Monday.

In a news release, the City of Cambridge announced that the company will be opening a new, 136,000 square-foot delivery station at an existing industrial building on Maple Grove Road.

Expected to open in late 2020, the city says it could create hundreds of new jobs.

"I am delighted by Amazon’s decision, and confident that our community will be a great fit for the company," said Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry in a statement.

"Cambridge has a skilled workforce and is centrally located with easy access to Highway 401, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has selected Cambridge as the location for its next project."

We're pleased to announce that https://t.co/HurpK2LDU6, Inc. has plans to open a new delivery station in #Cbridge. The 136,000 sq. ft. facility is anticipated to open in late 2020 creating hundreds of jobs. Details�� https://t.co/37a2EYvScz — City of Cambridge (@cityofcambridge) August 17, 2020

Packages will be sent to the delivery station from Amazon fulfillment and sorting centres, loaded into vehicles and sent to customers.

In the city's news release, Amazon said that, with a growing population that includes a workforce of more than 77,000, Cambridge is "an attractive prospect for potential investors."

Officials say the company hasn't started hiring for the site yet but encourages interested applicants to sign up for job alerts to be alerted in advance.