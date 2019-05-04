

CTV Kitchener





French RV company Rapido Group is intending to purchase Roadtrek and says they’re looking to hire.

Roughly 800 employees were affected by layoffs at the local RV manufacturer when Erwin Hymer Group North America, the company that owned Roadtrek, declared receivership.

Last month, United Way opened an Erwin Hymer Employment Action Centre to help those laid off.

Now, they say they’ve been in touch with Rapido and that roughly 100-130 could be hired to start.

“We’re really looking forward to putting together an organization that can build back into what the Roadtrek brand looked like,” said United Way CEO Joan Fisk.

Steven O’Neill and his mother Heather both worked for Roadtrek and have already submitted their applications.

“They would have knowledgeable people who know what’s going on and people who are willing and ready to go back to work as soon as possible,” he said.

One former Roadtrek employee says they’re still upset, have moved onto other companies, and doesn’t think it’s right to re-apply after putting in five years of work at the manufacturer.

According to United Way, Rapido still needs a few months to finalize the purchase and won’t start the actual hiring process until July.

The company will be looking to fill production and office roles to start and plans to only take over one of the Erwin Hymer locations in Cambridge.