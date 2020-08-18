CAMBRIDGE -- A new Amazon facility coming to Cambridge is expected to help the city recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retail giant is opening a new delivery station on Maple Grove Later this year, bringing hundreds of new jobs to the area.

"I'm just delighted, absolutely delighted," councillor Donna Reid said. "It's a big boom for us to be able to have such an organization as Amazon here."

The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is hoping the boom will help improve the economy in a difficult time.

"I know there's a lot of anxiety around big companies like Amazon, but this is a global brand they have chosen Waterloo Region to set up shop and for very good reason," said Greg Durocher with the chamber.

The online retailer said there will be hundreds of full-time and part-time positions available at the new facility. In a statement to CTV News Kitchener, Amazon said the jobs would pay a minimum of $15 per hour.

"Because of the pandemic there are individuals, especially with CERB that's going to be running out very shortly from the federal government," Durocher said. "There are going to be individuals who are looking for opportunities.

The facility will be part of Amazon's distribution chain. The company said packages from fulfillment and sorting centres will be transported to Cambridge, where they will be prepared to delivery.

"I know a lot of people do online shopping and so, yes, I think it's a boon to everybody within the region, not just the city of Cambridge," Reid said.

Amazon hasn't started hiring yet, but said candidates can sign up for job alerts online.