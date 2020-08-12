KITCHENER -- Public Health Officials in Waterloo Region provided an update on the local COVID-19 situation during a Regional Council meeting Tuesday.

They say overall the trends have been encouraging and measures such as wearing masks have been effective.

However, according to data gathered in July health officials say young people and those travelling are responsible for a high number of new cases.

“Travel-related cases made up 18 per cent of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in July. In terms of where we are seeing cases, we’re predominately seeing our news cases in the 29 and under age group,” said Dr. Ryan Van Meer with Region of Waterloo Public Health.

In terms of travel-related cases, the highest number of cases were reported in those who travelled to the United States, with seven infections reported in July.

As of Tuesday’s count, Waterloo Region now sits at 24 active cases with 1,403 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are also two more cases considered resolved, for a total of 1,260 recoveries in the region.

There have been 119 deaths due to the virus.