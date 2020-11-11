KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest number the region has seen in a single day since April.

Back on April 17, officials reported 71 new cases of the disease, the region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows, with 68 of those were connected to outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes. Wednesday's increase is the highest number of non-outbreak cases that officials have ever reported in one day.

The new infections brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,488. That number includes 2,113 resolved cases, an increase of 28 from the day before but a number still outpaced by the new cases.

When also accounting for the 121 deaths in the region to date, there are 254 active cases in the region. Five of those people are in hospital. That number has risen substantially over the last couple of months: back at the start of September, for example, there were just 42 active cases in the region.

Public health officials declared a new outbreak at a food and beverage services setting in the region on Wednesday. That outbreak, at an unnamed business, has had three cases of COVID-19 linked to it.

It's the second outbreak in one of these settings this week. On Monday, an outbreak was declared at Algarve Restaurant in Kitchener after six cases were linked to that establishment. That number has since risen to 10, and public health officials have issued a public notice after as many as 175 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.

The number of cases linked to an outbreak at a wedding-related event facility also rose from 20 to 24 on Wednesday.

There are now a total of 15 active outbreaks in the region.

ONTARIO SETS ANOTHER RECORD

Waterloo Region's grim milestone comes as public health officials across the province collectively reported the highest number of cases ever.

Wednesday's 1,426 cases surpassed the previous record of 1,388 new cases in Ontario. The daily report brings the province’s total number of lab-confirmed cases to 88,209.

That number includes 74,303 recoveries and 3,275 deaths.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…