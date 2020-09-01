KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The region's online dashboard shows the pair of cases reported, however the total number of cases rose by four to 1,457. The total case numbers have been out of sync from time to time since the region switched to a new provincial reporting system, and public health staff have been engaged in ongoing data cleanup.

The new total includes 1,295 resolved cases and 120 deaths, leaving 42 active cases. Three of those cases are in hospital.

To date, 251 people have been hospitalized at some point since the pandemic began. Sixty of those people have been hospitalized in the ICU.

There are two active outbreaks in Waterloo Region, an increase of one since the region's update on Monday.

The latest outbreak was declared at A.R. Goudie long-term care home, where one resident tested positive for COVID-19. This is A.R. Goudie's third outbreak since the start of April.

There is also still one active outbreak at a summer camp in the region. One camper there tested positive last week.

On Tuesday, the region also reported that 1,979 more tests had been done since Friday, bringing the total number of tests done to date to 70,280.

Across Ontario, there were 112 new cases announced Tuesday, bringing the province's total number of infections to 42,421. That number includes 38,369 resolved cases and 2,812 deaths.

It's the sixth day in a row that the province reported more than 100 new cases.