Waterloo regional police partner with ALERTWR for new emergency notification system

Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is partnering with Alert Waterloo Region (ALERTWR) to implement a new emergency notification system.

ALERTWR launched in 2019 to inform residents of important public safety messages in the event of large-scale emergencies including floods, severe weather events or significant power outages.

Residents and businesses near the emergencies are warned about impending threats by text messages, phone calls, and emails. The locations are determined using geo-mapping technology.

ALERTWR is adding a new feature that will add notifications for missing persons to its system. Residents will be notified if there is a vulnerable person missing in their area. The notification will include a description, last known location, and any other information that is important to know.

