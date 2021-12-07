Waterloo Region reports one death, 32 new COVID-19 cases

Region of Waterloo Public Health has reported another death related to COVID-19, along with 32 new cases.

Thirty of the cases were added in the past 24 hours, while the other two were included in previous totals.

Public health officials said the most recent death was a man in his 70s.

Tuesday's update brings the total number of cases in the region to date to 21,177, including 20,569 recoveries and 309 deaths.

There are 293 active cases in the region.

There are 11 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in area hospitals, including three people in the ICU.

The region's breakdown of 7,269 variant of concern cases is as follows:

3,128 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,787 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Testing partners have performed 657,206 COVID-19 tests to date. The region's test positivity rate sits at 3.5 per cent, and the reproductive rate is 1.3.

There have been 943,465 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the region to date. Of the eligible population five and older, 83.99 have one dose and 79.47 per cent have two doses.

As for the entire population, 79.54 per cent are partially vaccinated, while 75.27 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Ontario reported another 928 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 424 were found in unvaccinated individuals, 401 were found in fully vaccinated individuals, and 26 were reported in those who are partially vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining 77 cases was not released.

The seven-day average for new cases is now at 975, up from 794 last week and 675 two weeks ago.

To date, Ontario has reported 625,312 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 606,797 recoveries and 10,036 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto