Waterloo Region reports 3 new deaths related to COVID-19, 1 new outbreak

WATERLOO -

The Region of Waterloo confirmed three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the region's total COVID-related death count to 342.

Officials confirmed the three deaths were a man in his 90s, and man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s.

The total number of active outbreaks dropped from 78 to 77 in the past 24 hours, but a new outbreak was declared in the endoscopy unit at St. Mary's General Hospital.

There are currently 37 active outbreaks in retirement and long-term care homes, 28 in congregate settings and 12 in hospitals.

Public health reports 148 COVID-positive people in local hospitals, including 24 people receiving care in an intensive care unit.

The latest dashboard update shows 174 new COVID-19 infections, with 169 reported on Monday and the rest from a previous reporting period.

The region has logged 37,286 total cases and 34,145 resolved infections since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday, there are at least 2,374 active infections across Waterloo Region.

Of the latest infections, six were identified as the Omicron variant.

A total of 733,808 COVID-19 tests have been administered across the region to date.

The regional dashboard reports the rolling seven-day positivity average stands at 18.0 per cent, lower than the 19.1 per cent average previously reported last week.

Regional health partners have administered 1,213,387 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 264,935 third doses.

In total, 82.34 per cent of Waterloo Region's eligible population aged five and older is fully vaccinated, while 87.89 per cent has received one dose.

Of the region's entire population, 77.97 per cent is fully vaccinated and 83.17 per cent has gotten one shot.

Ontario reports 4,008 people with COVID-19 are being treated in Ontario hospitals, with 626 currently in intensive care units. Health Minister Christine Elliott said about 85 per cent of those ICU patients have been admitted for reasons associated with COVID-19 and the remaining 15 per cent tested positive after being admitted.

The province reported 64 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Officials say ten of those deaths were identified in residents in long-term care.

With files from CTV Toronto