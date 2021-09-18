Waterloo Region playing important role in upcoming election, expert says

Waterloo -

With Canadian voters set to cast their ballots on Monday, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole was the latest party leader to come through Waterloo Region this week.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visited Kitchener Centre on Tuesday, Green Party leader Annamie Paul was in the same riding on Wednesday and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau campaigned in Kitchener South-Hespeler on Friday.

Andrea Perrella, political science associate professor with the University of Laurier, says he isn’t surprised that Waterloo Region was a stopping point for party leaders.

“There’s a couple of seats here that can go either way,” Perrella said. “Maybe Waterloo and Cambridge are comfortable for the Liberals, but not 100 per cent sure, it’s not in the bag, they can still flip. Certainly the other seats are in contention.”

Perrella adds that Waterloo Region won’t have a large impact in terms of seat count, but it does mirror the wants and needs of Canadians across the country, thanks to the mix of old and new industry, as well as urban and rural areas.

“It kind of reflects the rest of the country,” Perrella says. “If the parties feel they are doing well here, it may give them a sense that they may be doing well elsewhere. This is an interesting riding for that reason.”

Polls for the 44th general election will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Information on where to vote will be included on the voter information card mailed to registered voters last week.