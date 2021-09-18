Waterloo Region playing important role in upcoming election, expert says

A man enters an advance polling station in Ottawa, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, ahead of the Federal Election Sept. 20th. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS) A man enters an advance polling station in Ottawa, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, ahead of the Federal Election Sept. 20th. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver