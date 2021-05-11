KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has opened up pre-registration for a COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 12 years of age and older as of Tuesday morning.

In a news release, the region said that pre-registration is expanding locally as the province announces a stable and reliable vaccine supply in Ontario.

Anyone interested in pre-registering for a vaccine can book through the region’s website.

They’re also reminding people that it could take between four to six weeks before they’re contacted to book an appointment.

Last week Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12-15 years of age. The region says that anyone between 12-17 years old will receive the Pfizer vaccine when it is their turn to get an appointment.

While the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is approved for anyone 18 year of age and older. COVID-19 vaccination is not recommended for anyone younger than 12 years of age at this time.

People aged 40 and above are also able to get the AstraZeneca vaccine at some Waterloo Region pharmacies and primary care settings.