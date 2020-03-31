KITCHENER -- A Waterloo Region man who was sick with COVID-19 has died from the virus.

Region of Waterloo Public Health confirmed the news to CTV News Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, who was hospitalized at St. Mary's Hospital, is the first death related to COVID-19 recorded in Waterloo Region.

Public health officials say that the man had pre-existing health conditions.

"This is a very sad time for all of us, but especially for the family and loved ones of the man who passed away. I want to express my deepest condolences," said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Region of Waterloo’s Acting Medical Officer of Health in a statement.

While Public Health officials have not confirmed the man's identity, the man's family has identified him as 41-year-old John Tsai.

The Waterloo man's brother, Steven Tsai, says he was admitted to hospital on March 21 after showing symptoms and being tested on March 11.

Steven Tsai says John had Type 2 diabetes, which he was diagnosed with later in life.

The family says that John Tsai passed away on March 31 at about 1:15 a.m.

"Please stay home when possible, please take physical distancing seriously, wash your hands frequently, please listen to public health and any CDC messages," Steven Tsai tells CTV.

"This is a serious disease that can affect anyone at any age...And the results can be devastating to a family and a community."

Tsai tells CTV that his brother was very kind to everyone and well-liked by many. He says his kids adored their uncle John.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details. With reporting from Nicole Lampa