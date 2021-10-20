Waterloo Region logs 14 new COVID-19 cases; active infections, hospitalizations dip

Waterloo -

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations and active infections continue to decline.

The latest cases bring the region's total since the pandemic began to 19,953, including 19,547 resolved infections and 302 deaths.

Active cases in the region dipped by seven in the past day, down to 100.

Hospitalizations decreased by three since Tuesday's update, now sitting at three. Intensive care unit admissions also dipped by one, now down to two.

There are four active COVID-19 outbreaks across Waterloo Region. That number remains unchanged in the past 24 hours.

Another five infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases on Wednesday.

The breakdown of Waterloo Region's 6,620 variant of concern cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,111 are the Delta variant

263 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began, 886,706 doses have been administered in Waterloo Region, with 697 jabs put into arms on Tuesday.

More than 86.5 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 90.44 per cent have received at least one dose.

Among Waterloo Region's entire population, 74.5 per cent are fully vaccinated and 77.88 per cent have received at least one dose.

Province-wide, health officials reported 304 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, marking the lowest daily increase since Aug. 5.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average now sits at 406, down from 500 last Wednesday.

The province has now confirmed 9,823 COVID-19-related deaths and 595,867 cases since the pandemic began.

With files from CTV Toronto.