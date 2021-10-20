Waterloo Region logs 14 new COVID-19 cases; active infections, hospitalizations dip
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations and active infections continue to decline.
The latest cases bring the region's total since the pandemic began to 19,953, including 19,547 resolved infections and 302 deaths.
Active cases in the region dipped by seven in the past day, down to 100.
Hospitalizations decreased by three since Tuesday's update, now sitting at three. Intensive care unit admissions also dipped by one, now down to two.
There are four active COVID-19 outbreaks across Waterloo Region. That number remains unchanged in the past 24 hours.
Another five infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases on Wednesday.
The breakdown of Waterloo Region's 6,620 variant of concern cases is as follows:
- 3,127 are the Alpha variant
- 21 are the Beta variant
- 98 are the Gamma variant
- 3,111 are the Delta variant
- 263 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed
Since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began, 886,706 doses have been administered in Waterloo Region, with 697 jabs put into arms on Tuesday.
More than 86.5 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 90.44 per cent have received at least one dose.
Among Waterloo Region's entire population, 74.5 per cent are fully vaccinated and 77.88 per cent have received at least one dose.
Province-wide, health officials reported 304 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, marking the lowest daily increase since Aug. 5.
Ontario's rolling seven-day average now sits at 406, down from 500 last Wednesday.
The province has now confirmed 9,823 COVID-19-related deaths and 595,867 cases since the pandemic began.
With files from CTV Toronto.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
A new Delta descendant is rising in the U.K. Here's what to know
British and international authorities are closely monitoring a subtype of the Delta variant that is causing a growing number of infections in the United Kingdom.
Haiti kidnappings: Would Canada and the U.S. meet 400 Mawozo's ransom demand?
Hostage negotiation experts say time is the greatest issue facing the FBI and government officials in rescuing 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, who were kidnapped over the weekend by a violent gang in Haiti.
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels Northern Ireland trip
Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace didn't offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is 'in good spirits.'
Doug Ford says Ontario opposition playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes opposition parties are playing politics over his comments on immigrants and said he's been told his remarks were 'bang on.'
Pornhub owner settles lawsuit with 50 women, including four Canadians
Pornhub owner MindGeek has settled a U.S. lawsuit involving 50 women, including four Canadians, who had alleged they were duped into a massive sex-trafficking operation.
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago, study finds
More than 470 years before Columbus crossed the Atlantic, Vikings established a settlement in what is now Newfoundland, a new study has concluded.
Paid menstrual leave takes aim at stigma of periods in the workplace
The Kitchener, Ont., maker of the DivaCup menstrual device has adopted a paid period leave policy offering menstruating workers a day off a month.
Canada's annual inflation rate hits 4.4 per cent in September: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation picked up in September to reach its highest level since February 2003.
London
-
Change of heart gets London, Ont. man $1.3 million lotto prize
A London man is grateful for a quick change of heart after cashing in a lottery prize worth $1.3 million.
-
ID released of motorcyclist killed in July crash
London police have identified a motorcyclist killed in a single-vehicle collision near the Coves in late July.
-
Spry veteran marks 100 years of memories
Alfred Grubb may be turning 100 on Monday, but he still gets around.
Windsor
-
Police receive information from public in suspicious fire on Windsor Ave., investigation ongoing
Windsor police have obtained additional video footage and continue to seek information that may help identify a suspect in relation to an arson investigation on Windsor Avenue.
-
Former CKLW morning show host passes away
A man who was sometimes known as "Mr. Windsor" has died.
-
'I called Donna right away': Southwestern Ontario sisters celebrate $100,000 lotto win
Two southwestern Ontario sisters are making plans to spend their lotto earnings after winning $100,000 with Encore.
Barrie
-
Barrie man injured and charged after collision with transport truck
Police charged a Barrie man with careless driving after he crashed into the back of a transport truck in Innisfil Tuesday evening.
-
Union wants inmate transfers stopped as another COVID-19 outbreak hits CNCC
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Central North Correctional Centre (CNCC) in Penetanguishene, where 16 inmates have tested positive for the virus.
-
Search efforts wrap up for missing Barrie man
An extensive police search for a missing man in Barrie wrapped up Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Two victims from southern Ont. identified in double fatal crash on Hwy. 144
Police have identified the two victims of the fiery fatal crash near Marina Road on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Court documents detail standoff between Laurentian, auditor general, over insolvency audit
A dispute between Laurentian University and the Auditor General's office boiled over last summer, with AG staff refusing to leave the university until they gained access to all the documents they were seeking.
-
Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa sees 20 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Ottawa Public Health says 20 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Improperly torqued bolts caused Ottawa LRT derailment
Improperly torqued bolts caused the derailment that has shut Ottawa’s LRT system down for more than a month, the city’s transit commission heard Wednesday.
-
Nearly one third of Ottawa restaurants aren’t following vaccination rules: MacLeod
The Ontario cabinet minister says 30 per cent of Ottawa restaurants aren’t enforcing provincial vaccine requirements.
Montreal
-
Videos on social media mock 16-year-old stabbing victim as Montreal police search for suspects
As Montreal police continue to investigate the city's 25th homicide -- and second fatal stabbing in two days -- videos are circulating on social media that mock the 16-year-old victim.
-
Woman, 24, dies after stabbing in Plateau; 36-year-old man in custody
A 24-year-old woman has died after allegedly stabbed by a former roommate on a street in the Plateau on Tuesday afternoon, police say.
-
Pornhub owner settles lawsuit with 50 women, including four Canadians
Pornhub owner MindGeek has settled a U.S. lawsuit involving 50 women, including four Canadians, who had alleged they were duped into a massive sex-trafficking operation.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to maintain rent cap, create 1,100 more affordable housing units
The Nova Scotia Government has unveiled what it is calling a comprehensive masterplan to address the ongoing housing crisis in the province, including maintaining the two per cent rent increase cap while it creates more affordable housing.
-
Five more deaths, 69 new cases reported in New Brunswick
Five more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, public health confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities to 99.
-
Letter shows minister wanted commanding officer of New Brunswick RCMP replaced
The commanding officer of the RCMP in New Brunswick will be replaced at the end of the month, and now a letter has surfaced that suggests provincial Attorney General Hugh Flemming forced him out of the job.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | 1 death, 51 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Wednesday
Manitoba is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Manitoba pastor to be released following arrest for alleged defiance of public health orders
A Manitoba pastor is set to be released from custody following his arrest for alleged defiance of public health orders.
-
Conservatives say they're against new vaccination policy for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Calgary
-
Growing calls for Calgary Coun. Sean Chu's resignation over admission of sexual encounter with minor
There's mounting pressure on Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat after his admission of having a sexual encounter with a teenager while serving as a Calgary police officer 24 years ago recently surfaced.
-
Suspect found fit to stand trial in Calgary machete attacks
A Calgary man charged following two downtown machete attacks has been found fit to stand trial.
-
Alberta country stars band together on song opposing Rockies coal mining
Alberta country singer Corb Lund has banded together with a few musical friends to re-release a 12-year-old song with a new focus on the possibility of open-pit coal mining in his beloved Rocky Mountains.
Edmonton
-
Elections Alberta apologizes, announces review of dubious election day tweets
The tweets, from the agency’s verified account, were in response to questions of enforcement after an image of a completed ballot was posted to Twitter in apparent violation of election laws.
-
At least 92 per cent of Alberta healthcare workers vaccinated, 61 employees quit
While the vast majority of Alberta Health Services employees have complied with vaccination rules – 61 out of more than 100,000 decided they’d rather quit than get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
'You just do the best that you can': Red Cross nurses share stories from front line in Red Deer
Two nurses with the Canadian Red Cross were deployed to the COVID-19 testing site in Red Deer to help provide relief for their colleagues who have been working around the clock to ensure public safety.
Vancouver
-
LifeLabs in B.C. facing possible strike action
The BC Goverment Service Employees' Union, which represents some of LifeLabs' front-line workers, have served 72-hour strike notice.
-
Reports of possible plane crash in B.C.'s Fraser Valley investigated by RCMP
RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., are continuing to investigate following reports that a small plane may have gone down in the area Tuesday night.
-
COVID-19 vaccine mandate for kids not being considered at this time, B.C.'s top doctor says
With Canada working towards approving a COVID-19 vaccine for kids between the ages of five and 11, B.C.'s top doctor says officials aren't considering a vaccine mandate for that age group at this point.