KITCHENER -- The number of cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region rose to 103 on Monday, according to Region of Waterloo Public Health, with 11 of the cases now resolved.

That's up from Friday's total of 69 lab-confirmed and presumptive positive cases.

"This increase in numbers is not unexpected and it is reflective of where we are now, which is in the steeper part of the curve," says Acting Medical Officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang.

"Everything we do as a community going forward, to only going out when we need to and to maintain physical distancing when we are out, will help us reduce the increase in the number of new cases in the coming weeks."

Monday's updated total includes 60 lab-confirmed cases of the virus, with an additional 43 presumptive positive cases listed.

"A presumptive positive is a case that is very likely to receive laboratory confirmation in subsequent days," Dr. Wang reminded the public at a news conference on Monday morning.

A total of 1,740 people have been tested in Waterloo Region, Public Health's website shows, with 1,158 of those tests coming back negative.

The results of 479 tests are still pending, and Dr. Wang says that Public Health is also monitoring another 582 people.

Of the 103 positive cases, the region's website shows that 19 people are hospitalized. That's up from the 11 people who were in hospital as of Friday morning.

As a whole, Ontario saw its biggest single-day jump yet on Monday as officials reported another 351 cases of COVID-19. That brought the provincial total to 1,706.

