Waterloo Region hockey player invited to Toronto Maple Leafs training camp

A professional hockey player from Kitchener who helped the Florida Panthers secure the Stanley Cup may be eyeing a new gig closer to home.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced they invited Steven Lorentz to a training camp on a professional tryout basis.

The forward is a free-agent now, but this past season he won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.

Lorentz brought to cup to the Waterloo Region in July, making stops at the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre in Kitchener and RIM Park in Waterloo.