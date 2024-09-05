Waterloo Region hockey player invited to Toronto Maple Leafs training camp
A professional hockey player from Kitchener who helped the Florida Panthers secure the Stanley Cup may be eyeing a new gig closer to home.
On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced they invited Steven Lorentz to a training camp on a professional tryout basis.
The forward is a free-agent now, but this past season he won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.
Lorentz brought to cup to the Waterloo Region in July, making stops at the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre in Kitchener and RIM Park in Waterloo.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Jagmeet Singh to face questions about decision to pull NDP out of deal with Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will face reporters for the first time today after pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.
'Not right and not fair': Ontario homeowner overcharged on gas bill for the last 7 years
An Ontario homeowner was concerned her natural gas bill was too high, and when she compared her bill with her neighbour's, she realized she has been getting overcharged for the last seven years.
2 Canadians face 36 charges following months-long human trafficking investigation
A Brampton resident is one of the two people facing dozens of human trafficking charges following a 10-month-long investigation that started in eastern Ontario.
Courtroom clash in Trump's election interference case as the judge ponders the path ahead
In the first court hearing in nearly a year, a lawyer for Donald Trump clashed on Thursday with the judge in the federal election interference prosecution of the former U.S. president after suggesting the government was rushing forward with an "illegitimate" indictment at the height of the White House campaign.
John Vennavally-Rao on his double cancer diagnosis — and reason for hope
Twenty-seven year CTV News reporter and anchor John Vennavally-Rao shares the story of his health-care battle for the first time as medical advances give him reason for hope and optimism.
BC Conservatives decry 'lawlessness' after gruesome Vancouver stranger attacks
After two grisly stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver, members of the BC Conservatives were quick to decry the crimes as the most recent example of the lawlessness and violence plaguing the city – directly contradicting statistics and assurances to the contrary provided by the chief of police.
Australian breaker Raygun says she felt 'panic' after public reaction to her Olympic performance
For Australian breaker Rachael Gunn, first came her polarizing performance at the Olympics, followed by her panic when she was chased through the streets of Paris.
A French woman whose husband is accused of inviting men to rape her testifies in court
A woman who was allegedly drugged by her now ex-husband so that she could be raped while unconscious by other men testified Thursday that her world collapsed when police uncovered the years of alleged abuse.
opinion Who Prince Harry confides in, including a prominent Canadian, as the Royal Family rift continues
Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the decision in 2020 to step back as working royals, Prince Harry has been navigating a new chapter in his life -- his journey taking him from the confines of Buckingham Palace to the sunny shores of California. Royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the impact the move has had on his relationships, both personal and public.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.