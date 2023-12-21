Waterloo Region group prepares holiday boxes for food insecure kids on winter break

After more than a month of collecting donations, the non-profit group Food 4 Kids Waterloo Region is helping pack and deliver holidays boxes for food insecure children.

More than a thousand volunteers are helping to make the program possible.

Brian Wiechers, a volunteer driver and retired principal, saw the need firsthand in local schools.

“Now, more than ever, we are aware of food insecurity and the need people have,” he said.

Another volunteer, Tavia Weber, loaded about 20 boxes in her car on Thursday.

It was the final day the boxes will be distributed to Waterloo Region schools, who will then give it to the kids in need.

The boxes have nutritious meals and snacks like canned goods, vegetables, rice and pasta. Each box also includes gift certificates for local grocery stores.

“Stuff they can prepare themselves if a parent is unable to help or not there, then the child is still fed,” Weber said.

The goal is to make sure less fortunate kids have meals to eat during the 16 day break from school.

“It is estimated that there are 3,000 kids in Waterloo Region who are going without food or little to no food,” said Faune Lange, the manager of fund development and community engagement at Food 4 Kids.

The program started back in 2016 with around 17 kids at first. Now they help about 1,200.

But their goal is to keep growing.

“To reach all the children in elementary and secondary schools that do not have the nutrition, they need to help them thrive socially, mentally, and physically,” said Lorri Detta from Food 4 Kids.

This isn’t just an initative for the holidays, they also help kids throughout the school year by slipping food packages in knapsacks on Fridays.

“To kind of remove that stigma amongst their peers, and not let them know necessarily who is receiving that food,” Lange said.

The Food 4 Kids program depends on donations and fundraisers to deliver their programs.

Those looking to give can donate online to help feed children in Waterloo Region.