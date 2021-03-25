KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region emergency services vehicles will be coming by several locations across the area to show their appreciation to essential workers.

In a Thursday morning news release, Waterloo regional police announced they are partnering with Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services as well as fire departments in Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge for the parade.

Starting at 11 a.m., vehicles will drive through Cambridge, Kitchener, and Waterloo sounding their sirens as they pass vaccination clinics, hospitals, and long-term care homes.

The March 25 date of the parade marks the one-year anniversary of a state of emergency being declared in Waterloo Region.

The schedule for the parade is as follows:

Cambridge Memorial Hospital: 11:05 a.m.

Cambridge vaccination clinic (66 Pinebush Road): 11:25 a.m.

Grand River Hospital Freeport (3570 King Street East): 12:05 p.m.

Kitchener vaccination clinic (10 Victoria Road South): 12:35 p.m.

St. Mary’s General Hospital: 12:45 p.m.

Grand River Hospital (835 King Street West): 1:05 p.m.

Waterloo vaccination clinic (435 The Boardwalk): 1:40 p.m.

Traffic disruptions and delays are expected in the areas at these times.